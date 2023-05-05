BALDWIN CITY, Kan. -- Culver-Stockton fell to Benedictine College 5-2 in an elimination game at the Heart of America Athletic Conference softball tournament on Friday morning.
After the Ravens jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning, Culver-Stockton responded with a solo home run by Myah Briese and an RBI single by Sophia Ashby to score Kataleena Hunt to tie the game.
Benedictine would quickly regain the lead in the third inning and the Wildcats were unable to score anymore runs.
Emma Roseberry started the game for the Wildcats and went three innings with four strikeouts. She was the losing pitcher after giving up six hits, two walks and four earned runs.
Makayla Slavik pitched the final four innings in relief and allowed one earned run.
Brylee Thompson went 2-for-4 for the Wildcats, while Katelyn Felt went 1-for-2 with two walks.
The Wildcats conclude their season with a 20-32 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.