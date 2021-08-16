CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College is just a little over a week away from kicking off both the men’s and women’s soccer season.
The men’s team will open the season on Wednesday, Aug. 25 when the Wildcats host William Woods.
Culver-Stockton finished 2-11 overall, with a 2-10 record within the Heart of America Conference. The men’s team combined to score 10 goals, while allowing 38 goals.
Top returners include junior defender Adam Fowler, senior forward Travis Nash, junior forward Austin Jones, senior defender Connor Alexander, junior midfielder Eduardo Garcia and senior defender Tuckker Johnson.
The Wildcats will need to replace starting goalkeeper Ryan Houston, who graduated last year.
The women’s team will open the season on Friday, Aug. 27 when the WIldcats host Missouri Baptist.
The Wildcats finished 4-7-1 in 2020, a season where they only played Heart of America matches. Culver-Stockton women’s team combined to score 16 goals, while allowing 20 goals.
Among the top returners on the women’s team includes senior forward Jody Ellis, junior forward Kirstin Jannin, sophomore forward Isabella Arande, junior midfielder Kalia Abad and senior midfielder Montse Caparros.
Goalkeeper Courtney Croghan graduated, so the Wildcats will need to fill that role.
Among the top newcomers includes forward Mackenzie Frizzel and defensive players Anyssa Prieto, Kimberly Williams and Savannah Stauffer.