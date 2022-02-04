LAMONI, Iowa -- Culver-Stockton defeated Graceland University 63-51 in Thursday's road men's basketball game, snapping a four-game losing streak.
Wildcats junior guard Jalen Blaize led the way in scoring with 23 points, while getting three rebounds, one assist and two steals. Senior forward Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor scored 10 points, had 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
Culver-Stockton (14-9, 5-9) will host Missouri Valley College in its next game on Saturday at 4 p.m.
