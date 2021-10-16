LAMONI, Iowa -- Culver-Stockton came back from a bye week re-energized with a 50-3 road win over Graceland University on Saturday.
The Culver-Stockton rushing attack ran wild, combining for 329 yards and five touchdowns. Overall, the Wildcats had 488 total yards.
The Wildcat defense limited Graceland to 164 combined yards and no touchdowns.
The Wildcats scored in their first possession with a three-yard run by Jordan Grant.
Culver-Stockton would not score again until the beginning of the second quarter with a five-yard touchdown run by Cody Thome to make it 13-0 after a extra point kick.
Dalton Huffman recovered a Graceland fumble and returned it eight yards for a touchdown midway through the second quarter.
Right before the end of the second quarter, Dominic Herrera threw a five-yard pass to Thome to put the Wildcats up 26-0 at halftime.
Michael Velasco kicked a 38-yard field goal in the Wildcats first possession of the second half.
Thome then had a 37-yard touchdown run in the wildcats next possession. Culver-Stockton scored one more touchdown in the third quarter by a 49-yard run by Tyler Danzby.
Graceland ended the Culver-Stockton's shutout with a 37-yard field goal by Shane Harper early in the fourth quarter.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Wildcats scored off a one-yard touchdown run by Demarion Cobb.
Herrera went 9-for-14 passing for 116 yards for one touchdown. He also rushed four times for 42 yards and two touchdowns.
Connor Perrine was the Wildcats leading receiver with five catches for 62 yards. Thome had two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown.
Danzby was Culver-Stockton's leading rusher with six carries for 96 yards and a touchdown. Grant had 16 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown. Cobb had eight carries for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Huffman and Noah Dukes were Culver-Stockton's leading tackler with five tackles. Huffman also had a fumble recovery. Eric Hicks had four tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Culver-Stockton (6-2) will play at Clarke University on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m.
