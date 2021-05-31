CANTON — Culver-Stockton College has released its 2021 fall schedule for the women’s soccer team.
The Wildcats will play an 18-game regular seaosn and will open the season hosting Saint Ambrose (Iowa) on Aug. 31. Culver-Stockon will play at Hannibal-LaGrange University on Sept. 8.
Culver-Stockton will play a normal schedule in 2021 after playing a limited schedule during the 2020 season because of the pandemic.
“The team is very excited at the opportunity to get a full slate of games in this coming season,” said Wildcats head coach Tyler Tomlinson. “Having that opportunity taken away from us last year definitely had an effect on the overall experience. We have added a few teams back to the schedule we have not played in a little while, so that is exciting.”