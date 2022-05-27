CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College has released the team’s 2022 schedule, which includes some tough competition.
The 18-game fall slate, head coach Tyler Tomlinson’s 12th as the Wildcat mentor, features five teams which qualified for the NAIA National Tournament, 12 Heart of America Athletic Conference matches and six non-conference matches.
The Wildcats, who tied a school record with 13 victories last season, opens the 2022 slate playing six road games in the first eight games of the season.
Culver-Stockton begins the season at Avila (Mo.) Aug. 21 in Kansas City before facing Missouri Baptist Aug. 24 in St. Louis.
After hosting national tournament qualifier Saint Ambrose (Iowa) in their home opener Aug. 31, the Wildcats are scheduled to play at Harris-Stowe (Mo.) in St. Louis Sept. 3. The Hornets, who finished 18-2 last season, and Culver-Stockton haven’t played since 2010.
Culver-Stockton returns home Sept. 11 to face Iowa Wesleyan at Poulton Stadium before starting the conference slate Sept. 13.
The Wildcats, who finished fourth in the conference last season with a 7-3-1 league mark, will play three consecutive road games to begin the 2022 conference season.
Culver-Stockton opens league play Sept. 13 at Grand View (Iowa) in Des Moines. The Wildcats then travel to Graceland (Iowa) Sept. 17 and Park (Mo.) Sept. 21.
The Wildcats close out September with a home game against MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) Sept. 24 and a road match at Mount Mercy (Iowa) Sept. 28.
Two straight home contests greet the Wildcats to start October as C-SC welcomes Evangel (Mo.) and Clarke (Iowa) to Ellison Poulton Stadium on Oct. 1, and Oct. 5, respectively.
The Wildcats play at Columbia (Mo.) Oct. 11 in a non-conference match during their bye week in the Heart schedule, the first meeting between the two schools. The Cougars qualified for the national tournament and finished 18-4 overall last season. Columbia was ranked 15th in the final NAIA Top 25 National Poll.
After playing at Baker (Kan.) Oct. 15, the Wildcats begin a stretch where they will play three straight home games at Poulton Stadium.
The first game is against William Penn (Iowa) Oct. 19 before hosting defending league champion Central Methodist for Homecoming and Senior Night Oct. 22. The Eagles were ranked third in the final NAIA national poll.
Culver-Stockton closes out the home schedule against Benedictine (Kan.), which was ranked 22nd in the NAIA final poll, before playing its regular season finale at Missouri Valley Oct. 29. The Vikings finished 21st in the final poll.
“We made some waves last season in our conference, and we want to make sure we are focused again this year,” Tomlinson said. “We are lucky to play in arguably the toughest conference in the nation.”
The Wildcats concluded the 2021 campaign with a 13-4-2 overall record, falling to Baker University in a shootout during the Heart Tournament quarterfinals. The Wildcats will play eight home games and 10 road games this season. Culver-Stockton was 8-0-2 at home and 5-4-0 on the road in 2021.
