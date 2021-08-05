CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College has released the schedule for all of its fall sports teams.
Preseason practices are scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 9 for all fall sports teams.
The home opener for women’s volleyball will be on Aug. 24 at 7 p.m., when the Wildcats host the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy. The Wildcats will have the homecoming game on Sept. 23 against Hannibal-LaGrange University.
The home opener for men’s soccer will be on the following day, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. The Wildcats will host Williams Woods University. Homecoming will be held on Sept. 24, when Culver-Stockton hosts Baker University.
Women’s soccer will host Missouri Baptist University on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. in its home opener. Culver-Stockton will hold the homecoming game on Sept. 24 against Baker University.
The football team will host Baker University on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. in its home opener. Homecoming will be on Sept. 25, with the Wildcats hosting Central Methodist.
The first home cross country meet will be on Sept. 3 at 5:15 p.m. at River Valley Community Golf Course, when the Wildcats host the Great River Open.
The first home meet for both men’s and women’s golf will be held on Sept. 26-27 at Spring Lake Country Club, as Culver-Stockton will be hosting the Wildcat Classic.
The full schedule for each fall sport can be found at www.cscwildcats.com.