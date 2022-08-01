CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College was ranked No. 22 in the NAIA preseason coaches football poll, which was released on Monday.

Reigning national champions Morningside (Iowa) earned all 18 first-place votes, and are seeking their fourth red banner in five years with the return of NAIA Player of the Year Joe Dolincheck.

