CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College was ranked No. 22 in the NAIA preseason coaches football poll, which was released on Monday.
Reigning national champions Morningside (Iowa) earned all 18 first-place votes, and are seeking their fourth red banner in five years with the return of NAIA Player of the Year Joe Dolincheck.
Heart of America Athletic Conference rival Grand View ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll.
Culver-Stockton was ranked second in the Heart North Division preseason coaches' poll, getting 21 points. Grand View placed ahead of the Wildcats with 25 points.
Rounding out the Heart North Division rankings include Peru State in third, William Penn in fourth, Clarke in fifth and Graceland in sixth.
The ranking for the Heart South Division poll has Baker in first, Benedictine in second, Central Methodist in third, Evangel in fourth, MidAmerica Nazarene in fifth and Missouri Valley in sixth.
The Wildcats finished with an 8-3 record in 2021,and will return starting quarterback Jase Orndorff and defensive standout David Hernandez this season.
