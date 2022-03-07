CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College will be sending both its men’s and women’s bowling teams to the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Intercollegiate Team Sectionals on March 12-13.
The men’s team ranked 56th in the national rankings during the regular season and are making their second consecutive appearance in the sectional championships.
River Van Veghel, a sophomore from Waterloo, Ill. (Waterloo HS), is the Wildcats’ top bowler with a 191 average this season. Gavin Moeller, a freshman from Donnellson, Iowa, (Central Lee HS) is averaging 189, while Zachary Lantz, a senior from Liberty, Ill. (Liberty HS) is averaging 187. Joey Novick, a sophomore from Lapeer, Mich. (Lapeer East HS), rounds out the top four with a 186 season average.
The women’s team ranked 51st in the national rankings during the regular season and are also making their second consecutive appearance in the sectional championships.
Carlee Hummel, a junior from Pittsburgh, Pa. (Burrell HS), leads the Wildcats with a 190 average. Jasmine Saunders, a freshman from Keokuk, Iowa (Keokuk HS), is averaging 183 while Bailey Orsette, a sophomore from Lapeer, Mich. (Savannah Art and Design) is averaging 180. Jessica Mock, a junior from Quincy, Ill. (Quincy HS) rounds out the top four bowlers with a 166 average.
The sectional tournament is a baker format consisting of 64 total games, 32 each day. The top four teams from each of the four sectionals will advance to the Intercollegiate Team Championships, will be held from April 20-23 at the Stardust Bowl in Addison, Ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.