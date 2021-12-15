DES MOINES, Iowa -- The men's and women's basketball games between Culver-Stockton College and Grand View University originally scheduled for Wednesday were cancelled due to a high wind advisory in Iowa.
The two games are slated to be made up on Sunday, Jan. 2.
The Wildcats men's team (10-3) will play at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in their next game on Monday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m.
The Wildcats women's team (7-5) will host Viterbo University in its next game on Saturday at 6 p.m.
