CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College postponed several athletic events on Thursday due to the weather.
The home softball doubleheader against Briar Cliff scheduled for Thursday was canceled, as was the home doubleheader against William Penn University.
The home men's volleyball match against Ottawa was pushed back from Thursday to Saturday at 2 p.m.
The road baseball series against Benedictine was pushed back to Sunday and Monday.
The women's lacrosse game at Clarke University will now take place on Sunday at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.