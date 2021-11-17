CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College had two volleyball players named to the Heart of America Athletic Conference All-Conference Team.
Junior outside hitter Madison McClain earned a third team selection, the third of her collegiate career. She had a team-high 284 kills and had 274 digs, 40 blocks and nine service aces.
Junior outside hitter Heleine Filipe was an honorable mention selection in her first season with the Wildcats. She had 207 kills, 66 digs and 50 blocks.
Culver-Stockton finished the 2021 season with a 9-21 and a fifth place finish in the Heart’s North Division.
