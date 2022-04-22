CANTON, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton women's lacrosse team had two players named to the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) women's lacrosse All-Conference Team on Monday.
Junior midfielder Sopheea Vomund and sophomore defender Anaya Lopez were the first Wildcat players to earn All-Conference honors in the program's three-year history. Both players were named to the second team.
Vomund (Hazelwood West) tallied 30 overall points with 23 goals and seven assists for the Wildcats this season. She led the team in draw controls with 58 and caused turnovers with 11.
Lopez (Flanagan High School) of Florida, appeared in all 13 games for the Wildcats as one of its top defenders. She led the team with 42 ground ball pick ups and was second on the team with nine caused turnovers.
Vomund and Lopez were among seven Wildcat lacrosse players who were named 2021-22 KCAC-Barnes & Noble College Scholar Athletes.
Also being named as scholar athletes included senior midfielder Julieta Hernandez, junior attacker Melanie Sanchez, sophomore defender Brooke Donley, sophomore midfielder Jessica Hornberger, sophomore forward Makayla Nevarez and sophomore defender Courtni Hopper.
