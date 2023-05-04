CANTON, Mo. -- The Heart of America Athletic Conference released its All-Conference Baseball Team on Thursday, with three Culver-Stockton players earning honors.
Catcher Collin Hall earned All-Conference honors for the second straight season, being named a Second Team selection.
Hall is a senior from Orlando, Fla., who batted a team-high .354 with nine doubles, five home runs and had 28 RBIs this season. Defensively, Hall threw out 31% of base runners attempting to steal.
Outfielder Keli'i Price is a junior from Belleville, Ill., who started all 47 games for the Wildcats this season. He registered a .331 average with 55 hits, scoring 30 runs, stealing five bases and driving in 27 runs.
In conference play, Price batted .301 with five doubles, two triples and three home runs.
Second baseman Jordan Scott is a sophomore from Imperial, Mo., who also started all 47 games this year. He batted .297 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and had 34 RBIs.
In conference play, Scott batted .295 with five doubles, one triple and three home runs.
The Wildcats concluded the 2023 season with an 18-29 overall record and a 14-17 mark within conference play.
