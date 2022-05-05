CANTON, Mo. -- Four members of the Culver-Stockton College softball team were named to the 2022 Heart of America Athletic Conference All-Conference Team on Thursday.
Third baseman Alle Thompson was a First Team All-Conference selection.
Catcher Taryn Brown, outfielder Katelyn Felt and pitcher Emma Roseberry were honorable mention selections.
Thompson, a junior from Des Moines, was named to the First Team after compiling a .374 average, 13 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 41 RBIs and 28 runs scored in 43 games.
Brown, a senior from Edwardsville, Ill., collected 31 hits and batted .272 in 43 games this season. She added eight doubles, one home run and 18 RBIs to earn an honorable mention selection for the second straight season.
Felt, a junior from Waukee, Iowa, registered a .361 average with six doubles, 43 hits, 22 runs and nine RBIs in 40 games this season.
Roseberry, a sophomore from Wentzville, made 21 starts with the Wildcats, compiling an 11-9 record. She had five shutouts, 15 complete games, 151 strikeouts and a 2.51 ERA in 122 innings this season.
The Wildcats ended the regular season with a 22-22 record and finished in fourth place in the Heart's North Division with a 15-21 record.
