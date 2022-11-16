CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College placed five players on the 2022 Heart of America Athletic Conference All-Conference Women's Volleyball Team, the league announced Wednesday.
Outside hitter Madison McClain earned first team honors while opposite hitter Heleine Filipe was awarded second team honors for their play this season. Libero Veiauna Herman, setter Lauren Bloom and middle hitter Ali Scott were all lauded honorable mention accolades by league coaches.
McClain, a senior from Otterville, Mo. (Sacred Heart HS), was named to the all-conference team for the fourth consecutive season, garnering first team honors for the first time. She is the first Wildcat to earn first team honors since Kamrin Gold was named to the top team in 2015.
McClain led the Heart of America Athletic Conference in total kills (405), kills per set (3.82) and total attacks (1,222) this season. She was 11th in the league in total digs (411) and digs per set (3.88). McClain registered a .196 attack percentage, was third on the team with 28 service aces, and fourth on the team with 50 total blocks.
Filipe, a senior from Salt Lake City, Utah (West HS / New Mexico Military Institute), was named to the all-league team for the second straight season. Filipe, who earned honorable mention accolades in 2021, finished second in the league in kills with 351 total kills. She was third in kills per set (3.31) and 14th in attack percentage (.220). Filipe led the Wildcats with 73 total blocks, including 11 solo blocks, and was fifth on the team with 151 digs.
Herman, a senior from Springfield, Ill. (Lutheran HS), finished 13th in the Heart in total digs with 401 and 14th in the Heart in digs per set (3.78). Herman was second on the team with 30 service aces and second on the team with 522 serve receptions, registering 93.3 percent success rate on return of serve.
Bloom, a freshman from Rochester, Ill. (Rochester HS), finished fourth in the Heart with 958 set assists this season. She was 11th in assists per set (8.87) and 12th in service aces with 35. In addition, Bloom totaled 26 kills and 245 digs during the year.
Scott, a senior from Kansas City, Mo. (Oak Park HS), finished 24th in the Heart in total blocks with 57. She recorded eight solo blocks and had 49 block assists, averaging 0.63 blocks per set. In addition, Scott accumulated 139 total kills and had an attack percentage of .287.
The Wildcats finished the 2022 campaign with a 19-9 overall record and an 11-8 mark in the conference. The 19 victories were the most by the Wildcat volleyball program since claiming 22 victories in 2013.
