CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College placed five players on the 2022 Heart of America Athletic Conference All-Conference Women's Volleyball Team, the league announced Wednesday.

Outside hitter Madison McClain earned first team honors while opposite hitter Heleine Filipe was awarded second team honors for their play this season. Libero Veiauna Herman, setter Lauren Bloom and middle hitter Ali Scott were all lauded honorable mention accolades by league coaches.

