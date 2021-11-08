CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Both the men's and women's cross country teams for Culver-Stockton College placed 14th at the Heart of America Athletic Conference cross country championships at Seminole Valley Park on Saturday.
Sean Cleary had the top finish in the men's 8K, placing 135th with a time of 33:38.2.
Paolo Mora had the top finish in the women's 5K, placing 106th with a time of 26:37.7.
