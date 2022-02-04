CANTON, Mo. -- Pitching will be key in any hopes for the Culver-Stockton College baseball team to improve upon last year's fifth place finish in the Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division.
The Wildcats just were not able to find consistency in its pitching during the 2021 season, using nine different starters and compiling a 8.68 team ERA.
Wildcats head coach Brad Gyrkos has 21 pitchers in camp and is hoping he can find some reliable arms in that bunch.
Left-handed junior Stefan Stockwell had the best ERA (5.64) of any returning starter and also had a team-high 59 strikeouts last season.
The Wildcats hope to get better results from senior right-handers Keilichi Kataoka and Jordan Isham, who both had ERA's north of 7.00 in 2021.
Other pitchers in the mix include junior right-hander AJ Seward, junior left-hander Egan Biggs, sophomore right-hander Eli Park, sophomore left-hander Aaron Chappelear and junior right-hander Alfredo Cruz.
Culver-Stockton graduated five of its top position players from last season's team -- shortstop Alejandro Cardinale, catcher Casey Downs, infielder Cole Hansel, second baseman Cody Dennis and outfielder Caleb Antonacci. Infielder German Sepulveda did not return for his senior season.
The Wildcats figure to put senior third baseman Doug Barker in the middle of their lineup. He batted .336 with four home runs, 27 RBIs and a .534 slugging percentage last season.
Senior outfielder Ronald Applewhite returns and he was good on the basepaths last season, stealing 15 bases on 15 attempts. However, he batted .231 with little power and a .340 on-base percentage last year, so the Wildcats will be looking for more offensive punch from him.
Culver-Stockton will have to come up with a replacement for Downs behind the plate and enter 2022 with seven catchers on its spring roster.
Wildcats sophomore Collin Hall has the inside track for the starting catcher spot and has the most collegiate playing experience of anyone in camp. He batted .297 in 13 games played in 2021.
Sophomore Max Stuart appeared in two games last season and could also see some time at catcher this season.
Some players that will be looked to fill roles include junior outfielder Alex Harbin, junior outfielder Koy Smith, junior infielder Dax Flowerree and junior outfielder Bowin Davisson.
Of that bunch, Davisson had the most playing time last season. He batted .284 with a .418 on-base percentage and scored 23 runs in 67 at bats.
Harbin had a .420 on-base percentage and batted .260 in 50 at bats in 2021.
Flowerree showed power potential in brief playing time, slugging. 480 and hitting two home runs and nine RBIs in 25 at bats.
Culver-Stockton is coming off a 18-34 record last season and has not produced a winning season since 2014. The Wildcats are hoping to improve with an inexperienced youthful roster.
2022 Schedule
Feb. 18 -- at Freed-Hardemann
Feb. 19 -- vs. St. Francis at Freed-Hardemann
Feb. 20 -- vs. St. Francis at Freed-Hardemann
Feb. 25 -- at Blue Mountain
Feb. 26 -- at Blue Mountain
March 4 -- at Central Baptist
March 5 -- at Central Baptist
March 8 -- William Woods
March 12 -- Benedictine
March 13 -- Benedicitine
March 15 -- at Missouri Baptist
March 19 -- at Peru State
March 20 -- at Peru State
March 23 -- at Iowa Wesleyan
March 25 -- MidAmerica Nazarene
March 26 -- MidAmerica Nazarene
March 29 -- at Hannibal-LaGrange University
April 2 -- Graceland
April 3 -- Graceland
April 5 -- Missouri Baptist
April 9 -- at William Penn
April 10 -- at William Penn
April 12 -- at William Woods
April 15 -- Grand View
April 16 -- Grand View
April 19 -- Hannibal-LaGrange
April 23 -- at Mount Mercy
April 24 -- at Mount Mercy
April 29 -- Clarke
April 30 -- Clarke
May 5-10 -- Heart Tournament
May 16-19 -- NAIA Opening Round
May 27-June 3 -- NAIA World Series
