CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton announced that softball head coach Anjay Clark will not return for the 2021-22 season.
Clark served as head coach of the program for two seasons, compiling a 23-39 record. The Wildcats finished with a 21-31 overall record in 2021, finishing third in the Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division with a 17-19 conference mark.
Prior to Clark's tenure as head coach, she served as an assistant coach for two years with the Wildcats.
"We want to thank Anjay Clark for her efforts on behalf of Wildcat softball for the past four years," said Culver-Stockton athletic director Pat Atwell. "We wish Coach Clark well in her future endeavors."
Culver-Stockton will be looking to name a successor as soon as possible, according to Atwell.