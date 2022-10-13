CANTON, Mo. -- After a bye week, Culver-Stockton College will begin play against Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division opponents.
The Wildcats will kickoff divisional play on Saturday, hosting Graceland University at Poulton Stadium at 1 p.m.
Both teams enter Saturday's game with identical 2-4 records and Graceland also coming off a bye week.
The Yellowjackets have been a high-scoring group and a pass-heavy team this season, averaging 33.2 points per game and 432.8 yards per game.
Yellowjackets freshman quarterback Cade Ross has completed 49.8% of his passes for 2,194 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Freshman wide receiver Gerald Monroe has been Ross' favorite target, catching 58 passes for 1,022 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Ross has scored four of the six rushing touchdowns for Graceland this season, with the running game only averaging 2.3 yards per carry.
Defensively, Graceland has been led by defensive lineman Cohen Fuller (22 tackles, four sacks, defensive back John L'Heureux (24 tackles, two interceptions) and linebacker Gunner Hollis (37 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble).
Culver-Stockton is 1-2 at home this season, but were 4-1 at Poulton Stadium last season. The Wildcats defeated Graceland 50-3 in their last meeting on Oct. 16, 2021.
Wildcats safety David Hernandez has started off strong this season and leads the NAIA with five interceptions. Linebacker Dylan DeRozier is coming off a three-sack game against Central Methodist on Sept. 24.
The Wildcats hope to have a strong performance by quarterback Jase Orndorff, who has completed 52.9% of his passes for 1,215 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has also rushed for two touchdowns this season.
Slayton Ochoa has emerged as the deep threat with 30 catches for 425 yards and three touchdowns, while Isaiah Eppinger has been a solid possession receiver with 21 catches for 125 yards.
Demarion Cobb and Tyler Danzey have split time in the backfield for Culver-Stockton, with each runner averaging just over 40 yards per game. Cobb has scored two touchdowns this season.
Culver-Stockton kicker Michael Velasco kicked a career-high 50-yard field goal against CMU on Sept. 24. Punter Walroux Venter had a season-long 70-yard punt in his last game against Benedictine.
