CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College introduced Rod Radcliffe as the Wildcats new softball head coach on Thursday.
Radcliffe replaces Anjay Clark, who stepped down in May.
"We are extremely excited to add a person with the experience of Coach Radcliffe to our staff," said Culver-Stockton athletic director Pat Atwell. "HIs roots in Iowa will serve him well in recruiting and his experience in the Mid-American Conference and the Big 10 will be invaluable to the students on our softball team."
Radcliffe was an assistant coach at Rutgers University of the Big 10 Conference for three seasons prior to taking the job at Culver-Stockton. He had also worked as an assistant at the University of Toledo of the Mid-American Conference, primarily working with outfielders and hitters.
During the 2019 season under Radcliffe's tutelage, Rutgers hit a school-record 54 home runs.
"Rod has a great sense of who he is and how to lead a softball program," Atwell said. "Radcliffe and assistant coach Dan Wilcoxson hit it off very well in the interview process, which will make for a cohesive team. Rod is the right person at the right time to take this program in a winning direction."
Radcliff won 223 games in seven seasons as the softball head coach at Bethel University in Minnesota. He was the 2013 MICA Coach of the Year, held the program record for wins and made back-to-back championship game appearances in 2013-14.
Other coaching experience by Radcliffe includes stints coaching at the high school level in Iowa at Ackley-Geneva and Hampton-Dumont, as well as a college coach at Ellsworth Community College. Radcliffe also was the head softball coach for the United States Team for Competitive Edge International in Thailand and Laos in 2003, 2005 and 2008, and in Myanmar in 2011.
"I am very excited to get started with practice and meeting the softball team at Culver-Stockton," Radcliffe said. "I want to thank President Palmer, Athletic Director Pat Atwell and the search committee for giving me the opportunity to represent and lead Culver-Stockton on the softball field."
Radcliffe takes over a Wildcat softball program that finished with an overall 21-31 record in 2020, including a 17-19 conference record.
Radcliffe feels that six seasons as an assistant coach at the Division I level will enhance his ability to build a competitive program at Culver-Stockton.
"I enjoyed every minute of my time as an assistant, gained a lot of experience and network of coaches and I am ready to implement the knowledge of the game that I learned to lead this team," Radcliffe said. "I see a team that is talented and will be fun to work with, and I want to help our athletes strive to succeed on the field and in the classroom."