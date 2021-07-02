Culver-Stockton names Devin Walker men's volleyball coach

CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College announced the hiring of Devin Walker as the new men's volleyball head coach on Friday.
"I am extremely excited and grateful for this opportunity to be a part of the Wildcat family," Walker said. "I cannot wait to begin pushing the team through hard work and dedication. The foundation is there and I think when we add a quicker offense and relentless pursuit, the team will excel."
Walker replaces Caren Kemner, who resigned as head coach in May.
"We are proud to announce the appointment of Devin Walker as our next men's volleyball coach," said Culver-Stockton athletic director Pat Atwell. "Devin displayed a passion for the game during the interview process and is very well connected within the volleyball community. His head coaching experience will serve him well as he steps into this new role."
Walker comes to Culver-Stockon after a one-year stint as head women's volleyball coach at Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., where he led the Stars to their highest finish in conference play in program history. Four players were named to the All-Conference team, also a program high.
Besides coaching at Stephens College, Walker worked as an assistant women's volleyball coach at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo.
While at CMU, Walker helped the Eagles improve to a second place finish in the Heart of America Conference in the regular season. CMU also captured the conference title and earned a automatic bid to the NAIA nationals for the second straight year. The Eagles achieved their best season in program history in 2019, finishing 10th nationally.
Walker also served as an assistant at Missouri Valley College for both the women's and men's volleyball programs, as well as head women's volleyball coach at Ozark Christian College for one year each.
"Devin embraces the challenge of competing against the best that the NAIA has to offer and since the national champion resides in our league that is a great attitude to have," Atwell said. "Devin has knowledge of the Heart of America Conference from his time at Missouri Valley and Central Methodist. We think he is an excellent candidate to lead Wildcat men's volleyball."
Walker graduated from Missouri Valley College in 2017 with a degree in music. He is currently working on his master's degree in sports administration at Central Methodist University.
The Wildcats finished the 2020-21 season with a 4-15 overall record and a 4-13 record in conference play. Culver-Stockton returns Freshman of the Year outside hitter Akeel Oxley for next season.