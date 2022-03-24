CANTON, Mo. -- Due to wet field conditions, Culver-Stockton will move its home baseball series with MidAmerica Nazarene University to Avila University in Kansas City.
The four-game series will kick off on Friday at 1 p.m. with a doubleheader. Saturday's game will also begin at 1 p.m. and be a doubleheader.
Culver-Stockton has a 4-16 overall record and a 0-8 conference record this season.
