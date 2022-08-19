CANTON, Mo. -- Offensive production is key to any hope for the Culver-Stockton men's soccer team to make a turnaround under new head coach Nic Powers.
The Wildcats only scored 14 goals in 17 games last year, leading to a 4-13 record and a 12th place finish in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
Powers was hired last December eighth coach in Wildcats men's soccer history, after serving as an assistant coach at Columbia College.
During his time at Columbia, Powers was part of a coaching staff that compiled a 70-12-4 program and made four appearances in the NAIA Final Four. He also played for Columbia and played in the NAIA National Tournament in both 2015 and 2016.
Culver-Stockton returns senior defender Adam Fowler, who has been a three-year starter on the backline. He made 16 starts and scored two goals last season.
Joining Fowler on defense is senior Nick VanBuskirk.
The top returning forwards include senior Austin Jones and sophomore Benjamin Doncil. Senior midfielder Eduardo Garcia returns after scoring two goals and getting one assist last year.
Junior goalkeeper Jack Gibson returns after starting 16 of 17 games last year, with a 3.09 goals against average.
Top newcomers include junior defender Adam Naim, sophomore forward Rubin Reinertsen, sophomore midfielder Julian Campos, freshman midfielder Martin Quijada and freshman goalkeeper David Gavriliak.
Culver-Stockton graduated two of its top midfielders -- Joaquin Cordoba and Tuckker Johnson.
Aug. 27 -- Hannibal-LaGrange
Sept. 3 -- at Harris-Stowe
Sept. 10 -- at William Woods
Sept. 13 -- at Grand View
Sept. 24 -- MidAmerica Nazarene
Sept. 28 -- at Mount Mercy
Oct. 22 -- Central Methodist
Oct. 29 -- at Missouri Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.