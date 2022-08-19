CANTON, Mo. -- Offensive production is key to any hope for the Culver-Stockton men's soccer team to make a turnaround under new head coach Nic Powers.

The Wildcats only scored 14 goals in 17 games last year, leading to a 4-13 record and a 12th place finish in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.