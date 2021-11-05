DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Culver-Stockton has started the men's basketball season off 3-0 after defeating Judson University 87-76 on Friday afternoon.
Jalen Blaize scored a team-high 20 points for the Wildcats, while also having two steals, a rebound and an assist. Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor scored 19 points and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.
Zac Rzewnicki scored 17 points off the bench for Culver-Stockton, while also dishing out four assists. Javon Modester scored 12 points, had seven assists and two steals.
Culver-Stockton (3-0) will play Trinity International on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the second game of the Trinity International Classic.
