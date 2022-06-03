CANTON, Mo. — For their display of the NAIA’s five core character values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership, the Culver-Stockton men’s golf team has been selected the 2022 Musco Heart Sportsmanship Team Award recipient.
“This award was developed by the Heart Association of Student-Athletes (HASA) and I am proud to see this come to fruition,” said Heart of America Athletic Conference Commissioner Lori Thomas. “Under head coach Tim Schrage, the Wildcats are very deserving of this inaugural award.”
This is the first year of the Heart Sportsmanship Team award, as teams are nominated by athletics administrators, game officials, coaches, student-athletes and fans.
Here is the statement from the nominators had to say about the Wildcats:
“Throughout the season, Culver-Stockton golf was a strong example of the NAIA’s core values. They always showed respect and sportsmanship during every competition while competing in a positive and supportive way!”
For the spring season, the Heart will be awarding its Sportsmanship Team award to one team from each sport of dance, outdoor track, men’s volleyball, women’s golf, men’s golf, baseball and softball.
