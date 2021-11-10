LINCOLN, Ill. -- Culver-Stockton is off to a 5-0 start after defeating Lincoln Christian 78-60 in Tuesday's men's basketball road game.
Javon Modester led the Wildcats with 18 points, while pulling down five rebounds and dishing out two assists. Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor scored 15 points and had four rebounds.
Culver-Stockton (5-0) will play at Western Illinois on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Wildcats next game.
