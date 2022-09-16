CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College will try to even up its record Saturday when it hosts Missouri Valley College in an Heart of America Athletic Conference showdown.
Culver-Stockton (1-2) is coming off a disappointing 26-0 loss to Evangel University in Week 3, with the Wildcats being limited to just 41 passing yards. It was the lowest total of passing yards under head coach Tom Sallay.
Even worse, the Wildcats committed a school-record 10 turnovers in last week's loss, something the team wants to clean up in Week 4.
Wildcats quarterback Jase Orndorff left last week's game in the second quarter due to illness. He went 4-for-12 passing for four yards and two interceptions.
Culver-Stockton running back Tyler Danzey had 12 carries for 76 yards, while Isaiah Eppinger had six catches for 31 yards.
A lone bright spot in last week's game was the Wildcat offensive line did not give up any sacks after giving up eight in the first two games of the season.
Punter Walroux Venter had plenty of work last week, punting 10 times and averaging 41.9 yards per punt. He ranks 14th in the NAIA with a season average of 38.8 yards per punt, also placing six punts inside the 20-yard line and booming four punts over 50 yards.
Culver-Stockton is back at home this week, where the Wildcats have won five straight games at Poulton Stadium.
Missouri Valley College (2-1) is coming off a 28-21 overtime win over Graceland in Week 3.
Vikings quarterback Oliver Svirsky has went 39-for-65 passing for 552 yards and five touchdowns this year.
Jaleen Jones is the Vikings leading rusher, with 53 carries for 306 yards and three touchdowns. Brian Smith is their leading receiver, with 14 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensive leaders for Missouri Valley are Adyn Schwarzer with 28 tackles, Zech Dunham with three sacks and Drew Peterson with three interceptions.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday at Poulton Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.