OTTAWA, Kan. — The Culver-Stockton girls lacrosse team fell to Ottawa 23-3 on the road Thursday.
Scoring goals for the Wildcats were Ally Frazier, Erin Bodine and Sopheea Vomund. All three goals were unassisted.
Quinn Crandall scored a team-high five goals for Ottawa, and Cecily Anderson scored four goals.
Culver-Stockton is now 1-3 in conference play and 1-7 overall. Ottawa is 7-0 overall and 5-0 within conference play.
The Wildcats will play next on Saturday, when they travel to Benedictine College for a 1 p.m. game.