CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College is on a three-game losing streak, but will face a major test on Saturday.
Culver-Stockton (5-4) will host No. 2 ranked Grand View University (9-0) on Saturday at Poulton Stadium in a Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division showdown. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. for the final home game of the season.
Wildcats quarterback Jase Orndorff won the Heart Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season for his performance during last Saturday's 49-21 win over William Penn.
Orndorff completed a career-high 33 passes in 47 attempts for 388 and three touchdowns, while also rushing for another touchdown last week.
With 19 touchdown passes this season, Orndorff now ranks third in the school's all-time record book with 40 touchdowns.
Wildcats wide receiver Slayton Ochoa has had 39 receptions in the past five game, including a career-high 11 against William Penn last Saturday.
Culver-Stockton has scored 22 times out of 31 trips to the red zone this season. The Wildcats are just converting 32.1% of its third down attempts, though.
Grand View is coming off a 31-3 win over Peru State on Oct. 29 and have won 38 straight regular season games coming into Saturday's matchup against the Wildcats.
The Vikings have also won 22 straight games against Heart North opponents.
Vikings quarterback Johnny Sullivan ranks seventh in the NAIA with 2,230 passing yards and is third with 25 passing touchdowns.
Grand View kicker Nathan Hamilton leads the NAIA in scoring with 83 points. He is 47-for-49 on extra point kicks and 12-for-13 in field goal attempts this season.
