OSKALOOSA, Iowa -- Culver-Stockton College aims to extend its two-game winning streak on Saturday, traveling to William Penn University to face the Statesmen.
Culver-Stockton (4-4) is coming off a 41-21 rout of Clarke on Oct. 22, with quarterback Jase Orndorff tossing four touchdown passes.
Orndoff moved past Ken Williams to move into third place in the school's all-time touchdown list at 37 touchdowns.
Culver-Stockton wideout Slayton Ochoa has caught 28 passes in the past four games, including a career-high 10 against Central Methodist on Sept. 24. He leads the Wildcats with 40 receptions and 510 yards this season.
Wildcats safety David Hernandez ranks fourth in the NAIA with five interceptions this season.
After some early struggles in the run game, Culver-Stockton had a season-high 147 yards against Graceland on Oct. 15 and 134 yards against Clarke on Oct. 22. Demarquez Johnson has earned increased playing time after a 109-yard performance against Graceland, and is part of a backfield equation that includes Demarion Cobb and Tyler Danzey.
William Penn (2-5) is coming off a narrow 27-25 loss to Peru State on Oct. 22 and is on a two-game losing streak. The Statesmen have played one less game than other conference schools due to a inclement weather cancelation against Evangel on Sept. 17.
Last season, the Wildcats thumped William Penn 52-28 in a Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division showdown. Historically, the Statesmen hold a 12-6-1 advantage in the series.
The Statesmen are one of the weaker offenses in the Heart, ranking 10th out of 12 teams in total yards at 247.9 per game.
Kickoff for Saturday's game is at 1 p.m. at Statesmen Community Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.