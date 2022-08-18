CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College announced the hiring of Jeffrey Lipton as the men's volleyball head coach on Thursday.
"Jeffrey Lipton distinguished himself throughout the search process for our next head volleyball coach with unmatched vision for our program and a commitment to our college and community," said Wildcats athletic director Pat Atwell. "He has experience in all aspects of player and program development and will be an invaluable source for our men's volleyball program."
Lipton served as head coach of the United States Merchant Marine Academy men’s volleyball program from 1996-2000, compiling an overall record of 95-56 and a league mark of 59-20 in the Northeast Collegiate Volleyball Association (NECVA). During his tenure, USMMA made three NECVA tournament appearances, capturing the Metro East Division Championship in 1997.
In addition, Lipton also served as head coach for both the Adelphi University and Hunter College women’s volleyball programs, posting a combined record of 95-98, with a 46-22 conference mark.
“I want to thank Athletic Director Pat Atwell for giving me this awesome opportunity to lead the men's program into its next chapter as head coach,” Lipton said. "The opportunity to lead a program and put your stamp on it is a great feeling. I am looking forward to working with the returning players, and our incoming freshmen. The journey is just beginning."
Lipton most recently served as a volunteer assistant on the Eastern University men’s volleyball staff in St. Davids, Pa., from 2020-2022. He also served two stints as an assistant coach at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J., and was an assistant with Columbia University in New York from 1995-96.
In addition to his coaching stints, Lipton served as the technical director and coach for the Long Island Volleyball Club, which sponsors teams from 14-18 years of age, for 18 seasons.
A graduate of SUNY Potsdam, Lipton earned his bachelor of music in 1985 and his masters from Bowling Green University in December 1989.
Culver-Stockton finished with an overall record of 6-18 last season, with a 5-13 record within the conference.
