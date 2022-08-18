Culver-Stockton Wildcats.png

Head shot of newly-hired Culver-Stockton men's volleyball head coach Jeffrey Lipton.

 Contributed Photo

CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College announced the hiring of Jeffrey Lipton as the men's volleyball head coach on Thursday.

"Jeffrey Lipton distinguished himself throughout the search process for our next head volleyball coach with unmatched vision for our program and a commitment to our college and community," said Wildcats athletic director Pat Atwell. "He has experience in all aspects of player and program development and will be an invaluable source for our men's volleyball program."

