CANTON, Mo. -- 61 student-athletes from Culver-Stockton College were named to the 2020-21 Heart of America Conference Scholar-Athlete Team.
A total of 1,070 student-athletes from 14 colleges were honored for their academic achievements.
Student-athletes had to earn a 3.4 grade point average or better and accumulated at least 60 credit hours and attended the school for at least five semesters. Also to qualify, the student-athletes needed to be on the varsity team.
The Wildcats baseball team had six Scholar-Athletes, with Egan Biggs, Dax Flowerree, Cole Hansel, Alex Harbin, Josh Quick and Koy Smith earning honors.
The men's basketball team had one person named, with Jakob Happel earning a Scholar-Athlete award.
The women's basketball team had three players named, with Erin Brooks, Payton Curley and Taylor Green earning honors.
The Culver-Stockton men's bowling team had four Scholar-Athletes, with Kevin Curttright, Zach Lantz, Dalton Myers and Garrett Ward earning nods.
The Culver-Stockton women's bowling team had two Scholar-Athletes, with Cheyenne Bequette and Caitlin Carthy earning nods.
Two dual-sport men's cross country and track athletes earned honors, Josh French and Jared St. Juliana.
The Wildcats football team had 12 players named, the most of any sport by the school. Among the players earning Scholar-Athlete honors were Sam Ballie, Tim Berg, Maxwell Blaschke, Carlos Consuerga, Noah Dreher, Alex Gonzalez, Dalton Huffman, Alex Jetton, Korbin Marcum, Connor Perrine, Andrew Rupcich and Ian Sweeney.
The men's soccer team had four players earning nods, including Lewis Fairley, Harrison Fey, Matt Klein and Carson Riddle.
Eight players from the women's soccer team earned selections, including Julianne Baltimore, Courtney Croghan, Quinn Cusack, Coral Dillie, Saylor Drawe, Jody Ellis, Cheyanne Perryman and Kendyl Pritchett.
Nine softball players earned Scholar-Athlete honors, including Brooke Bishop, Taryn Brown, Abby Currant, Jylian Davis, Aubrey Feiden, Madelyn Fritts, MaKenzie Hall, Grace Preston and Chloe Turner.
The men's track team had two additional honorees, with Tyrin Holder and Alan Leyva earning selections.
Three dual sport women's track and volleyball players earned selections, including Alyssa Baltimore, Poetrii Green and Madison Matney.
Two players from the men's volleyball team earned selections, Mark Jango and Omar Marin.
Three players from the women's volleyball team earned selections, Claire Hemberger, Ellie Packer and Kat Schimsa.