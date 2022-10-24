CANTON, Mo. -- It's that time of year as the Culver-Stockton College basketball teams are hitting the hardwood again.
Culver-Stockton's women's basketball team is coming off a 14-14 season as Janette Burgin begins her 10th year.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Rain likely. Low 48F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Rain likely. Low 48F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: October 24, 2022 @ 7:19 pm
CANTON, Mo. -- It's that time of year as the Culver-Stockton College basketball teams are hitting the hardwood again.
Culver-Stockton's women's basketball team is coming off a 14-14 season as Janette Burgin begins her 10th year.
Burgin has a career record of 125-133 and last reached the postseason in 2020.
The Wildcats return sophomore guard Addison Newbon, who averaged 11.4 points per game and 5.7 rebounds per game on way to earning an All-Heart Honorable Mention pick.
Other top returners to the women's team include senior guard Aaliyah Ortiz, sophomore forward Katie Webb and senior guard Josie Landrum.
Senior guard McKenzie Lathrom and junior forward Whynter Brennan both are transfers to Culver-Stockton this season, with Lathrom coming from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Mark Twain High School and Brennan coming from Southwestern Community College.
Culver-Stockton also has incoming freshmen guards Nevaiah Bell-Tenner and Avery Oetting joining the team this year.
Key losses on the women's team were forward Taylor Green and guards Kaysie Newson and Laken Hugenberg.
The Culver-Stockton women's team will open the season up on Nov. 4-5, hosting the Atrium Classic and playing Missouri Baptist University on Friday and Hannibal-LaGrange University on Saturday.
The Wildcats men's basketball team is also coming off a 14-14 season with head coach Aaron Hill beginning his fifth season at the helm. He has guided the team to the conference quarterfinals in 2019.
Senior guard Jalen Blaize is the top returning player, averaging 17.2 points per game and earning an All-Heart honorable mention pick last season.
Other starters returning are senior guard Javon Modester and senior forward Jim King.
Junior guard Robert Fry II returns to Culver-Stockton after a season at St. Leo University in Indianapolis. He was the Heart Freshman of the Year at Culver-Stockton during the 2020-21 season after averaging 20.1 points per game.
Culver-Stockton also has three other transfers joining the team this season -- guard/forward CaRondis Harris-Anderson, center Kok Daw and guard Gabe Cox. Freshman forward Cole Howard also joins the team this year.
Key losses include Second Team All-Conference forward Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor and forward Zac Rzewnicki.
The men's basketball team will open up the season on Wednesday, Nov. 2, hosting Hannibal-LaGrange University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.