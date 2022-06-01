CANTON, Mo. — The Culver-Stockton College football team will host a prospect camp on Saturday, June 18.
The camp is for high school players from freshman to senior years, with representatives from 20 different colleges in attendance. Coaches from Division I, Division II, Division III and NAIA will be at the camp.
Those interested can sign up at myculver.com/ICS/APPLY_NOW/.
