CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College set a new record for most wins in a single season after defeating Peru State 10-3 at Poulton Stadium on Saturday.
The Wildcats finish the regular season with an 8-3 record, breaking the previous mark set by the 1969 team that went 7-1-1.
Jordan Grant became the fourth player in school history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season. He finished with 1,053 yards, just 18 yards shy of tying the single season mark.
Dalton Huffman finishes as the school's all-time leading tackler with 396 career tackles.
Culver-Stockton had to play without starting quarterback Jase Orndorff, who was injured last week against Grand View.
The game's only touchdown was scored just a little over three minutes into the contest when Grant ran in a two-yard touchdown in the Wildcats opening drive to put the Wildcats up 7-0.
Peru State's Shane McInerney kicked a 38-yard field goal later in the first quarter for their only score.
Michael Velasco kicked a 32-yard field goal for Culver-Stockton late in the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.