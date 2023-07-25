CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton is projected to be in the middle of the pack in the Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division race, according to a preseason football coaches poll.
Benedictine College is favored to win the Heart North after earning 29 points, picking up five of six first-place votes.
Also in front of the Wildcats in the Heart North is Peru State, who earned 19 points and the other first place vote.
Culver-Stockton came away with 15 points to finish third in the poll.
Rounding out the Heart North Division poll is William Penn at fourth with 14 points, Graceland at fifth with 13 points and Clarke in sixth with seven points.
Grand View University is favored to win the Heart South after picking up 24 point and four of six first-place votes.
Rounding out the Heart South Division poll is MidAmerica Nazarene in second, Baker in third, Missouri Valley in fourth, Missouri Baptist in fifth and Central Methodist in sixth.
Culver-Stockton opens up the season on the road, facing Mount Marty University in Yankton, S.D. on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The Wildcats host Central Methodist University for its home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Ellison Poulton Stadium.
Divisional play for Culver-Stockton will begin on Thursday, Oct. 12, with the Wildcats facing Grand View in Des Moines.
Culver-Stockton is coming off a 5-6 season in 2022.
