FAYETTE, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College ended a two-week losing skid on Saturday, defeating Central Methodist University 26-7 at Davis Field.
Wildcats quarterback Jase Orndorff went 29-for-44 passing for 370 yards and a touchdown.
Wide receiver Slayton Ochoa had a big game, catching 10 passes for 138 yards.
Defensively for Culver-Stockton, David Hernandez had two interceptions and Dylan DeRosier had three sacks. Kendall Fowler was the leading tackler with five.
Central Methodist struck first when Davion Stockard recovered a fumble and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown.
Three minutes later, Michael Velasco kicked a field goal for the Wildcats to narrow Central Methodist's lead to 7-3.
The Wildcats took the lead early in the second quarter when Darren Jones had a 23-yard return for a touchdown.
Velasco added his second field goal early in the third quarter to give Culver-Stockton a 13-7 lead.
Later in the third quarter, Orndorff threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Hodges, which increased the Wildcats lead to 20-7.
Culver-Stockton capped off its scoring in the fourth quarter when Isaiah Eppinger ran in a 14-yard touchdown.
Culver-Stockton (2-3) will host Benedictine College on Saturday at noon.
