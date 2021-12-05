OSKALOOSA, Iowa -- Culver-Stockton fell to No. 3 ranked William Penn University 119-76 in Saturday's road men's basketball game.
Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor led the Wildcats in scoring with 19 points, aided by going 11-for-12 from the free throw line. He also pulled down a team-high seven rebounds and had two blocks. Jalen Blaize scored 18 points, including four three-pointers.
Culver-Stockton (10-2) will play Mount Mercy University in its next game on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.