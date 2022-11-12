PERU, Neb. -- Culver-Stockton College fell to Peru State 17-12 in the football season finale on Saturday.
After both teams failed to score in the first quarter, Peru State took the lead early in the second quarter when Will Mueller ran in a one-yard touchdown.
Wildcats kicker Michael Velasco then kicked a 28-yard field goal later in the second quarter to narrow Peru State's lead to 7-3.
Peru State kicker Mack Boekhout kicked a 25-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, giving Peru State a 10-3 lead at halftime.
Velasco kicked his second field goal late in the third quarter, a 40-yarder, that brought Culver-Stockton within four points of Peru State's lead.
Mueller then threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Tyreese Schieffer in Peru State's next possession that gave the Bobcats a 17-6 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Wildcats quarterback Jase Orndorff threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to Mason Hackman.
Orndorff went 17-for-37 passing for 183 yards and a touchdown. He now has 42 career touchdown passes, ranking third in school history.
Tyler Danzey was the Wildcats leading rusher with 16 carries for 133 yards.
Isaiah Eppinger was Culver-Stockton's leading receiver with seven catches for 63 yards.
Shon Jackson had five tackles and an interception, while Dexter Marsh had five tackles and a sack.
Culver-Stockton finishes the 2022 season with a 5-6 overall record and a 3-2 record within the Heart North Division.
