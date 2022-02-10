CANTON, Mo. -- It went down to the buzzer in Wednesday's men's basketball game with Mount Mercy defeating Culver-Stockton 75-74.
Wildcats senior forward Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor missed a 12-footer at the buzzer that would had given Culver-Stockton the win. He would finish the game with 24 points, six rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals.
Wildcats junior guard Jalen Blaize scored 25 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Culver-Stockton (14-11, 5-11) will play at Clarke University on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in its next game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.