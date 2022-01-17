SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton College women's basketball team fell to Evangel University 59-47 in a Saturday conference road game.
Wildcats freshman guard Addison Newbon scored a team-high 14 points, while also pulling down six rebounds. Junior guard Laken Hugenberg scored nine points, had two rebounds and five steals.
Culver-Stockton (9-9, 3-6) will play a road contest against Benedictine College in its next game on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.