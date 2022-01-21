ATCHISON, Kan. -- Culver-Stockton fell to Benedictine College 75-66 in a Heart of America Athletic Conference men's basketball game on Thursday at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
Wildcats junior guard Jalen Blaize scored a team-high 13 points, while pulling down four rebounds, getting three steals and dishing out two assists.
Culver-Stockton senior Javon Modester scored 11 points and had three assists. Junior forward Jim King scored eight points and pulled down a team-high six rebounds.
Culver-Stockton (13-6, 4-6) will play a road game against Park University on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Wildcats next contest.
