CANTON, Mo. -- It was not the results the Culver-Stockton men's basketball team was looking for on Wednesday night.
The Wildcats fell to Heart of America Athletic Conference foe Graceland 74-55 at Charles Field House.
Culver-Stockton found itself down 40-31 at halftime and was unable to recover in the second half.
Wildcats sophomore guard Robert Fry II scored a game-high 16 points, while pulling down three boards and getting an assist.
CS-C sophomore forward Seth Larson chipped in with 12 points, three assists, a steal and a team-high nine boards.
Culver-Stockton (9-17, 5-16) will close out the regular season on Saturday, hosting conference rival Benedictine at 4 p.m.
