DES MOINES, Iowa — Culver-Stockton College played a women’s and men’s basketball doubleheader against Grand View on Monday after postponing it on Sunday.
The Wildcats women’s team fell 85-43 against Grand View on Monday, with Taylor Green scoring a team-high 13 points for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats men’s team fell 78-70 to Grand View, with Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor being the leading scorer with 23 points.
Both teams will host Heart of America Athletic Conference rival Graceland on Wednesday, with the women’s game slated for 5:30 p.m. and the men’s game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Culver-Stockton men’s basketball team sets at 10-4 overall as it enters the new year with a 1-4 record in conference play.
The Culver-Stockton women’s basketball team enters the new year with a 7-7 record and is 1-4 within the conference.
