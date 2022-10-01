CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College found itself down by two touchdowns at halftime and saw its defense create three turnovers in Benedictine's first three possessions of the second half.
The Wildcats were unable to seize the advantage, falling to the Ravens 54-16 in Saturday's football game at Poulton Stadium.
Culver-Stockton held the lead on two separate occasions in the first quarter. First when Jase Orndorff threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Slayton Ochoa in the opening drive, and second when Michael Velasco kicked a field goal late in the first quarter.
Benedictine scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to regain a lead they would not relinquish.
Orndorff's one-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter would be the final time Culver-Stockton scored.
Culver-Stockton came away with three fumble recoveries in the third quarter but would not score on any of them.
The Ravens scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the game.
Orndorff went 17-for-35 passing for 195 yards and a touchdown.
Demarion Cobb was Culver-Stockton's leading rusher with 52 yards on five carries.
Ochoa was the Wildcats leading receiver with eight catches for 123 yards and a touchdown.
David Hernandez was the Wildcats leading tackler with five. Jeremiah Ferguson had three tackles and an interception.
Culver-Stockton (2-4) has a bye week coming up and will host Graceland University in its next game on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.
