PARKVIEW, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday, defeating Park University 58-50 in a road women's basketball game.
Wildcats junior guard Aaliyah Ortiz scored a team-high 16 points, had four rebounds, three steals and three assists. Senior guard Kaysie Newson scored 15 points and pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds.
Culver-Stockton (10-10, 4-7) will host Grand View University in its next game on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.