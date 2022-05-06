CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Culver-Stockton fell to Evangel University 5-3 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference softball tournament elimination game on Thursday night at Busse Field.
Emma Roseberry started the game and went 2.2 innings with two strikeouts; while allowing four hits, four walks and three earned runs and was the losing pitcher. Makayla Slavik pitched the final 4.1 innings in relief.
Third baseman Alle Thompson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
The Wildcats fell to No. 9 ranked Central Methodist 9-8 in the first game of the conference tournament on Thursday afternoon.
Slavik started the opening game of the tournament and went six innings with two strikeouts. She allowed 11 hits, three walks, five earned runs and was the losing pitcher.
Left fielder Andrea Belme went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Culver-Stockton finishes with an 22-24 overall record for the 2022 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.