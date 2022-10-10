CANTON, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton women's volleyball team received two weekly awards from the Heart of America Athletic Conference after sweeping three league matches last week.
The Wildcats earned wins over conference opponents Graceland, Benedictine and Baker last week.
Outside hitter Madison McClain was named Attacker of the Week for the second time this season.
Setter Lauren Bloom earned her first Setter of the Week award.
McClain, a senior from Otterville, Mo., led the Wildcats with 53 kills and 60 digs during last week's run. She had double-doubles in all three matches, with 12 for the season.
On Saturday, McClain picked up her 1,000th career kill in a win over Baker.
Bloom, a freshman from Rochester, Ill., recorded 128 assists, 30 digs, four aces and five kills during last week's run.
With three victories last week, the Wildcats have accumulated the most overall and conference wins since the 2015 season with 12 and seven. Culver-Stockton is 12-5 overall and 7-4 within conference play.
