CANTON, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton College baseball team dropped three out of four games to Evangel University this weekend at Nichols Field.
The Wildcats dropped both ends of Saturday's doubleheader against Heart of America Athletic Conference rival Evangel University, falling 10-2 and 3-0.
Culver Stockton lost the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Crusaders, falling 12-7. The Wildcats came back to win the final game of the series, 19-10.
Wildcats second baseman Cody Dennis went 7-for-10 this weekend with three doubles and four RBIs in the four-game series. He went 4-for-4 in the Sunday's first game.
Culver-Stockton First baseman German Sepulveda and right fielder Caleb Antonacci both batted over .400 for the series. Sepulveda batted .429 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs, with Antonacci batting .419 with three doubles and four RBIs.
In the game four victory, third baseman Douglas Barker went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and four RBIs.
Wildcats left-handed pitcher Stefan Stockwell earned the victory in the series finale with a five-inning start with four strikeouts and two runs allowed. Stockwell also pitched two scoreless innings in relief of starter Daniel Hargrave in the second game.
Culver-Stockton is now 6-15 overall and 2-6 in conference play. The Wildcats will host another four-game series next weekend against Peru State College, with doubleheaders on both Saturday and Sunday.